Derry to be as cold as Iceland over next 48 hours

The temperature in Derry over the next 48 hours will be similar to that of Iceland.

The Met Office forecasts that the feels-like temperature in Derry on Wednesday evening will be 0°C which is the exact same as that of Icelandic capital, Reykjavik.

Derry could be on the verge of a big freeze just like the one experienced back in 2009 (pictured above).

The Met Office has also issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for Derry.

The warning was issued on Wednesday morning.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Wednesday through to 10am on Thursday.

The cold weather comes after several weather warnings were issued for ice and snow by both the Met Office and Met Éireann within the last seven days.

Forecasting the weather for the North of Ireland on Wednesday evening, the Met Office said: "A scattering of showers will continue with occasional clear spells.

"A frost will form away from windward coasts with a risk of ice on any untreated surfaces. Minimum temperature -1 °C."

Met Éireann said the temperature in Ireland on Wednesday evening could drop as low as -2°C.