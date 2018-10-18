Derry to be battered by frequent windstorms this winter say experts

Derry and other parts of the North are at risk of experiencing frequent windstorms this winter, according to global weather forecasting service, AccuWeather.

AccuWeather documented the severe weather projections in its Europe winter forecast for the 2018-2019 season which was published on Thursday.

"Wet weather experienced during autumn will continue right into winter across Ireland and the United Kingdom as storms from the Atlantic bring the risk for damaging winds, flooding and travel disruptions," reads the report.

"Additional windstorms are forecast to batter the British Isles into March and early April," it added.

This winter will see more windstorms than normal with the most active period expected between January and February 2019.

"Some locations that will be at the highest risk for significant impacts from multiple windstorms this season includes Cardiff, Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Flags near Sainsbury's in Derry during Storm Ali.

"While there will be plenty of windstorms throughout the winter, we do not expect the Beast from the East to return. That's not to say there won't be cold and snow, but accumulating snowfall will be limited to the more typical areas," he added.

Storms repeatedly striking the same areas will heighten the risk for wind damage and flooding, as the soil remains saturated and structures are weakened.

"Despite the above-normal rainfall, we do not expect flooding to be as severe as the winter of 2013-2014," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

Temperatures throughout the winter are forecast to be near to above normal across all of northern and western Europe as the frequent storms from the Atlantic arrive with mild air and prevent cold Siberian air from pressing westward like last winter.

For more information on AccuWeather visit their website www.accuweather.com