Derry to be battered by Storm Hector

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning of winds up to 70mph for Derry.

The amber warning was issued on Wednesday evening and is valid between 4:00am and 9:00am on Thursday.

"A deep area of low pressure, now named Storm Hector, will bring a very windy spell," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Parts of Northern Ireland look most likely to see the strongest winds during the early part of the morning, including the rush hour.

"Westerly winds will gust to 50 to 60 mph widely, though gusts of 70 mph are likely for a time in northern and western parts, especially, but not exclusively, along the north coast. These strongest winds will ease somewhat by mid-morning, though it will remain windy and the yellow warning remains in force into the afternoon."