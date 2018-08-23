Derry to be drenched over Bank Holiday weekend

Heavy rain is forecast for Derry over the Bank Holiday weekend, according to the Met Office.

The downpours are expected to be at their worst on Sunday morning and afternoon however bright spells are forecast for later in the day.

Heavy rain is forecast for Derry on Sunday.

READ MORE: Derry temperatures to plunge as chilly Polar air moves in

Bank Holiday Monday should be dry with high and low temperatures of 16°C and 11°C respectively.

The temperatures in Derry will drop considerably over the coming days with Saturday expected to feel like 8°C in some parts.

Donegal

Rain showers are forecast right across Donegal on Saturday through to Monday, according to Met Eireann.

Temperatures are expected to be 14°C and 16°C.

READ MORE: £200,000 scheme to upgrade Derry road to start within days