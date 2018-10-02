Derry to light up red & white for Tyrone?

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC), John Boyle, has promised to consider a request by a Strabane-based councillor for Derry’s Council offices on Strand Road to be floodlit in the red and white of County Tyrone!

But the Mayor indicated he would be unlikely to grant Colr. Paul Gallagher’s request for the Guildhall to also be illuminated in the Red Hand colours, strictly on cost grounds. A proud Tyrone man, Colr. Gallagher, said lighting the civic headquarters in Derry city would be a fitting way of marking the achievements of Tyrone’s women footballers who recently defeated Meath 6-8 to 1-14 in the All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies football final at Croke Park. Colr. Gallagher also claimed the O’Neill County’s senior men’s footballers were also worthy of honour for their 2-17 to 1-14 defeat to Dublin last month.

The Mayor said he would be happy to consider the request and would be delighted to host a reception for the women’s team, which won their final, as well as the men’s team who “unfortunately hit the bar” against Dublin.

But he explained that while it costs £200 to light up the Guildhall the cost of lighting up the council offices was nil. He said that he received numerous such requests throughout the year and that the council needed to be careful about setting precedents given the potential financial implications.