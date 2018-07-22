Derry to ‘move’ on with new sustainable travel brand

Derry City & Strabane District Council are set to ‘move’ forward with a new corporate sustainable transport brand it’s hoped will encourage more and more people to use environmentally friendly ways of getting around the city.

Designed and brand-tested by the local authority’s marketing team the logo should be appearing on a bus, or a council pool car or pool bike near you, in the very near future.

Details of the new initiative were revealed at a meeting of the Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting this week during which SDLP councillor Gus Hastings welcomed the development joking, “I’m always saying it’s time to move on”.

Colr. Hastings said he was looking forward to seeing the logos out there on the streets of the city.

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy also welcomed the initiative and said the Council’s marketing team deserved praise for their innovation and professionalism in designing the sustainable travel brand.