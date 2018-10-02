Derry to rock to sound of civil rights!

Music meets politics this week under a packed programme put together by the ‘Civil Rights for the 21st Century Committee’ that kicks off at 6.30 p.m tonight in the Nerve Centre with a discussion featuring Paul Connolly of The Wood Burning Savages and Jason Feenan of TOUTS.

The musicians will be joined by Aisling Daly, one of the leaders of the ‘Take Back the City’ housing campaign in Dublin; Derry school student Eisa Morgan; and LGBTQ activist Ryan Johnston, in a discussion of ‘Alternative Ulster: What Do Civil Rights Mean Today?’

The music theme will continue on Thursday night at Sandino’s with a gig entitled ‘Be Realistic, Demand the Impossible!’ The line-up will include Waldorf & Cannon, Rosborough, North West Hip Hop (feat. Shane Deane, Brendan McLaughlin, Amanda Healy), Blackbird and Crow, Scarlett Fever, Ivory Cutlery, Johanna Fegan, Connor Kelly, Abby Oliveira and Frank Rafferty. Plus DJ. (Entry by donation).

Saturday lunchtime will see a rally in Guildhall Square with speakers including Eamonn McCann and representatives of trades union campaigns and abortion reform, LGBTQ and environmental groups. The rally will be timed so as not to interrupt the civil rights conference taking place in the Guildhall. There will be a series of discussions in the Playhouse on Saturday afternoon: ‘From Mobuoy to the Sperrins: Campaigning for Environmental Justice’ at three o’clock, with Meabh O’Neill and other campaigners; ‘Women’s Equality and the Right to Choose’ at 4.30 p.m.; and at six o’clock, ‘Struggling for Equality and Justice: Where do we go from here?’ with civil rights activists, young and older.