Hail stones are forecast for Derry on Friday evening, according to the Met Office.

A yellow status weather warning of rain is active between 9:00am and 10:00pm on Friday.

A second yellow status weather warning of rain will be active between 11:00am and 9:00pm on Saturday.

Derry is expected to see highs of 22°C on Friday but the temperature looks set to drop over the weekend to as low as 13°C.