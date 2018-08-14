Derry to see heavy rain this weekend

Heavy rain is forecast for Derry this week say the Met Office.

The rain is expected to move in over Derry on Friday evening and to remain until Sunday afternoon.

Some heavy rain is forecast for Derry this weekend.

The temperature on Wednesday could rise to as high as 23°C in some parts of the North.

Tuesday evening

Chance of some brightness across the north to end the day. Otherwise cloudy with some light rain or drizzle, becoming dry in the northwest later. Brisk southwesterly winds. Mild. Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Wednesday

Cloud and patchy rain in the south and east soon clearing. Then some sunny intervals and a few showers, these mainly in the west in the afternoon. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Bright with blustery showers on Thursday, these occasionally heavy. Rather cloudy with some rain on Friday, brighter later, windy. Saturday mainly dry but chance of rain later in the day.