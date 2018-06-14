Derry transport key to civil service plans

A new civil service delivery report has identified Derry’s multi-modal transport hub, additional cross-city routes and the further progression of the A5 and the A6, as key priorities for the year ahead.

The newly-published ‘Outcomes Delivery Plan 2018-19’ outlines that the refurbishment of the old Waterside Railway station is part of the ‘permanent government’s’ policy of encouraging more people to use public transport.

“To help people to make this shift, we will enhance our public transport infrastructure. We will invest in new fleet for Translink services across the network and develop new Transport Hubs for Belfast and Derry/Londonderry and introduce additional cross-city routes in both cities,” the report states.

Elsewhere, it grades the A6 Randalstown-Castledawson and Derry-Dungiven schemes and the A5 Newbuildings-North of Strabane development as major planks in its strategy of reducing journey times on key economic corridors.

The report also states that the improvement of the environment in the North West will be a focus.

“NIEA will continue to regulate industry and ensure compliance with discharge consents. We are also working with a range of partners such as NI Water and Irish Water through the current Interreg VA programme to improve both freshwater and marine water quality in border areas through projects such as SWELL (Shared Waters Enhancements and Loughs Legacy) - which will improve waste water treatment and better water quality in the Carlingford and Foyle Loughs within the next few years,” it states.

The head of the civil service, David Sterling, published the report in the absence of an Executive.