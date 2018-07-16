Derry violence a 'taste' of hard Brexit' and Rees-Mogg should visit Bogside, warns national paper

A national newspaper has described the recent rioting in Derry as a 'taste of hard Brexit' and suggested top Tory Eurosceptics such as Jacob Rees-Mogg should visit the Bogside to meet those terrorised over seven nights last week.

The Sunday Business Post, in its leader column at the weekend, described the rioting, gunfire, petrol-bombing and blast-bombing witnessed in the Bogside over the past week as a setback for Derry.

"If ever the hard Brexiteers needed a warning from history, they could find it on the streets of Derry and Belfast last week," it stated.

"The violence in Derry has been a setback for a city that has been making significant progress in creating a better future for its citizens. Most notably, there has been a very positive relationship between Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, which are working together to mitigate the risk of Brexit," it argued.

The editorial went on to characterise England's hard-line Brexiteers as either wilfully or fecklessly ignorant of the potential detrimental impact that a hard Brexit and a hard border will have on Ireland and in places like Derry in particular.

"They seem determined to pretend that a hard Brexit will have no consequences for peace in the North. But if dissident republicans could create so much havoc in Derry last week, it does not bear thinking about what they might do in the event of a hard border manned by British soldiers and customs officials," it added.

The paper suggested that the Conservative back-bencher Jacob Rees-Mogg and his hard Brexit allies should visit the Bogside and meet with those affected by last week's violence.

"As a wake-up call, Jacob Rees-Mogg and his fellow Eurosceptics should be brought to meet the local communities in Derry and Belfast who have been terrorised by last week's violence, and the PSNI officers who have been trying to protect them," it suggested.