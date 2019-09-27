Derry woman faces £592k fraud charges

A woman has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of fraud charges valued at more than half a million pounds.

Tracey Curran (44), of Moyola Drive in Derry, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

She faced six charges of fraud by false representation relating to credit fraud with a total value of £592,000.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Curran said she did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

Curran was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 24 and released on bail.