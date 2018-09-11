Derry woman is shortlisted in ‘special places’ photo competition

A Derry woman is a finalist in a nationwide competition to find the ‘Peaceful Moments’ that people look for to escape the everyday stresses of life.

Lynsey Harvey (32) entered the contest with a photo of a small ward garden at Altnagelvin Hospital - a place where she regularly spends time with her mum who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Speaking about how she finds solace during such a difficult time, Lynsey stresses the importance of simply taking the time to enjoy the moments in the garden with her mum.

“This place is very special to me as I spend so much time here sitting on the bench looking out over the city,” she says.

“My mum has been in the cancer ward for almost 20 weeks now. When she is well enough, I take her out to the ward’s garden and we sit on the bench and just enjoy the time we have together. It’s so peaceful and I treasure every moment we have here.”

Lynsey, who works as a housing advisor for the homeless, moved back to Derry from Glasgow to help her dad care for her mum. On top of caring for Lynsey’s mum, her dad also helps out in the hospital ward garden after giving up his job as a social worker.

“He’s had to give up work to be a full time carer but he will do volunteer working in the garden,” says Lynsey. “He weeds it and plants it and he enjoys doing that for the other patients in there.”

“When my mum was first diagnosed, they tried chemotherapy and different treatments but it just came back again so she’s now on treatments to try to stop it spreading - but it’s terminal. It’s not going to get any better. We’re just enjoying the time we have.”

The winner of the Claims.co.uk competition will be announced on September 24.