A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court after going to her ex-partner's house armed with two knives.

Michelle Teresa Guy (29) of Claremont Street in Derry admitted a series of charges that occurred on March 6 this year.

The court heard that police were called to a disturbance in Claudy with a report of a woman armed with a knife.

They were told that Guy had gone to her ex-partner's home with two knives and had made threats.

She also threw a plant pot through a glass door.

When questioned about the incident she replied, 'I did it because no one else is going to do anything', referring to an alleged ongoing investigation.

When asked why she had the knives she told police for safety.

The damage to the door was put at £260.

The court also heard about an incident on July 8 when police went to Guy's address to serve a bench warrant.

While there they noticed a strong smell of cannabis and when asked, Guy said the drugs were for personal use.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said the defendant was frustrated at the slow pace of an investigation.

She added that a mix up with addresses meant Guy had not completed a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Barney McElholm said because Guy had 'chose' not to co-operate with probation he had no way to assess her claims.

He imposed a sentence of three months in prison suspended for two years, fined her £100 and ordered her to pay £260 in compensation.

A Restraining Order for a period of two years was also imposed.