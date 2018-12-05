Derry woman whose brother died while homeless praises James McClean for doing 'beautiful thing'

The sister of a Derry man who passed away when he was homeless has praised James McClean for helping six homeless people by covering food and accommodation costs for several nights.

James and his wife Erin, paid for six homeless people sleeping rough in Derry to spend a couple of nights in the Maldron Hotel in Derry's city centre.

James McClean.

"I think this is such a beautiful thing to do," said Louise O'Doherty whose brother Eamon 'Budgie' Anderson passed away in 2008 while he was sleeping rough in Derry.

"My brother was homeless and was taken off the street to hospital but sadly it was too late and he died. He took pneumonia due to the cold conditions, I think what James and his wife are doing is what our government should be doing - they should be helping these people," added Louise.

McClean, 29, revealed on Tuesday that the six homeless people he and wife Erin had helped would be offered permanent accommodation from a housing association later this month.

"I got a phone call last night [Monday] to say that the homeless people in Derry will be spoken to after Wednesday and offered a two week temporary accommodation and from December 17 they will be offered permanent accommodation - to me that is huge success," said the Republic of Ireland international and Stoke City F.C. player.