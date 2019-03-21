Derry writer Eoghan Wall’s launches book ‘Pigeon Songs’

Derry born writer Eoghan Wall’s is launching his new book this Monday (March 25) in The Central Library, Foyle Street.

Entitled ‘Pigeon Songs’, the book is a gorgeous second collection of poems, richly detailed, densely metaphorical and steeped in themes of love and loss.

Eoghan explained: “The pigeon as a totem animal rings true, suggesting both a down-to-earth physicality along with an ability to astonish, to take flight. Formally adept, vividly evocative, Pigeon Songs rewards re-reading.”

Eoghan attended Atlantic College on the coast of South Wales and has lived and taught in Germany, Rwanda and presently, England, where he lectures in creative writing at Lancaster University.

He won an Eric Gregory Award in 2006, an Irish Arts Council Bursary in 2009, and his work has been published widely in journals and anthologies throughout the UK and Ireland.

His first collection of poems, The Salt Harvest (Seren, 2011) was shortlisted for the DLR Strong Award for Best First Collection.

“Pigeon Songs gathers such a great liveliness, exuberance and teeming attentiveness to the world – like the motley plumage of his titular bird,” explains Paul Farley, British poet, writer and broadcaster.

“Eoghan Walls’ new poems bring together the lustrous and the commonplace, the marvellous and the tarnished, and are irresistible in their construction

and delivery.”

The launch is open to everyone and will take place from 6.45pm.