Derry's North-West Transport Hub up for prestigious Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) People’s Choice Award 2021

North-West Transport Hub.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon has encouraged the local community to show their support for the Derry transport hub.

This prestigious international award recognises the top civil engineering project of the year, as voted for by the public.

Ms. Mallon said: "Since taking up my role as Minister, I have been clear that one of my priorities is to address regional imbalance particularly in the North West which has suffered decades of underinvestment.

"We need to better connect our communities and I am committed to delivering cleaner, greener, sustainable infrastructure through an increase in the use of public transport and especially by unlocking the potential our rail network can bring to our island.

"To do this successfully we need to invest in the right infrastructure and facilities and I am delighted that the delivery of the innovative North West Hub is an excellent example of us doing just that.

“While there is still so much more to do, by linking in the historic Waterside Station with Derry City’s greenway network and connecting local communities, the Hub has further enhanced the passenger experience and allowed for improved co-ordination of services, as well as a Greenway link to the city centre via the iconic Peace Bridge.

"It will also offer further opportunities to drive continued growth in passenger numbers on the Derry line and enhance the tourism and economic potential of rail in the North West which I am committed to improving."

John Glass, Translink’s Director of Infrastructure and Projects, said: ‘‘The North-West Transport Hub has taken a key piece of Derry~Londonderry’s architectural heritage and sensitively restored it to a state of the art, 21st Century transport facility, an appropriate gateway to this vibrant city and the wider North-West region, as well as a key driver of active and sustainable travel.

‘‘Translink was delighted to fulfil our commitment to the local community by restoring this fine example of Victorian railway architecture to its’ original purpose and we are very proud that the Hub is a finalist in the ICE People’s Choice Awards. This is a worthy recognition of the Translink Project Team and our development partners and it is a genuine honour to be shortlisted in such a prestigious international competition.

‘‘We want to appeal to the people of Derry~Londonderry and the wider community to help claim this accolade for the North-West and show the world what a tremendous asset the North-West Transport Hub is.”

Jenny Green, from the Institution of Civil Engineers said: “I’m delighted that the North-West Transport Hub has been shortlisted for the public vote of our People’s Choice Award. We have a rich civil engineering heritage here, that continues with excellence today. I really hope that people get behind this project to show that our infrastructure can more than hold its own on the global stage.”

Voting for the ICE People’s Choice Awards is now open and you can vote online until Tuesday, October 19.