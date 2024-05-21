Derry’s only Ulster Bank branch temporarily closed after overnight incident
Police in Derry have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of offences, including criminal damage and dangerous driving, after an incident in the city on Monday, May 20, which resulted in significant damage to a bank building.
On Tuesday considerable damage to the front façade of the premises on the Culmore Road was visible.
Windows were smashed and plywood erected in place of glass panelling. Staff had posted a notice informing customers the branch was temporarily closed and customers were advised to use the Post Office or the nearest Ulster Bank branches in Limavady and Strabane.
The PSNI said that shortly after 11.40pm, officers responded to a report that a red-coloured vehicle had 'rammed' the front of a bank on Culmore Road several times before making off from the scene and then returning.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath, dangerous driving, criminal damage, and attempted theft.
When inside the police vehicle, the man was verbally abusive to officers, and kicked the headrests of the car. He was further arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage.
Inspector Craig said: "Significant damage has been caused to the building as a result of this incident, which occurred just off a busy, main road.
"As we continue with our enquiries, we're appealing to witnesses, including drivers, who were in the area at around 11.40pm or shortly before it, and captured footage of what happened to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 2115 of 20/05/24.”
