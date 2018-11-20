Designs being finalised for new Templemore Complex

Designs are being finalised for a proposed new state-of-the-art sports complex at Templemore ahead of a planning submissions, it has been confirmed.

Site investigations are also nearing completion, it has been confirmed.

Derry City & Strabane District Council are planning to replace the complex at Templemore with a brand new facility in the future , along with a second new sports centre in Strabane, with the joint projects costing £60m.

A spokesperson for the Council confirmed to the Journal: “Hamilton Architects LLP supported by Edmond Shipway, Deloitte and the Leisure Consultancy are advancing plans for new leisure facilities within Strabane and at the Templemore site in Derry, following their appointment in December 2017. Concept designs for both sites are being finalised in tandem with the completion of site investigation works in preparation for planning submissions being made at the completion of this process.

“The designs build on the views expressed during consultation events, including an online and street surveys, open public consultation events and engagement with key user and stakeholder groups and will capture the vision for high quality state of the art facilities that consultees expressed.”

The Outline Business Case for the two new complexes will be considered when the site investigations are done, and a report will be presented to Council members for consideration outlining the preferred project option for each site and funding considerations.

“This will lead to a further consultation phase commencing to inform the finalisation of the detailed designs and planning submissions, the spokesperson said, adding: “The strategic leisure projects are also included in the City Deal proposal as key place-making opportunities in terms of enhancing health, tourism and quality of life.”