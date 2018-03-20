Destined to host Welfare Cuts presentation

Destined are offering disabled people and their families in the North West an opportunity to learn more about the proposed cuts being introduced by the British government.

Donna Burke from Dove House Welfare Advice Centre will be making a presentation on the welfare

cuts, and specifically will be talking about the PIP assessment tomorrow evening (Wednesday) at the local learning disability support organisation’s premises.

A spokesperson for Destined, which is based at the Foyle Valley Railway Museum, said: “Recently many people with disabilities have been called forward for reassessment under the PIP regulations.

“This has created a lot of stress and anxiety for both the individuals concerned and their parents and carers and Destined has received many enquiries for help in processing the application.

“People will have an opportunity after the information session to book a one-to-one consultation with the Dove House welfare rights officers who will be holding a clinic in Destined shortly in the future.”

The event takes place in the Destined Centre on Wednesday March 21 at 7.00pm at the Foyle Valley

Railway Museum on Foyle Road, Derry.