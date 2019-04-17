Detectives probing INLA arrest man on suspicion of membership, drugs supply

A man has been arrested in Strabane on suspicion of membership of the INLA and drugs supply, police have confirmed.

Detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Branch, investigating the activities of INLA, said they arrested a 49 year old man and conducted a search of a property in the Strabane area today, Wednesday, April 17.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said: “The man was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, on suspicion of a number of offences including blackmail, membership of a proscribed organisation and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.”