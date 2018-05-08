Developer thanked for swift action over footpath concerns

Sinn Féin Culmore Councillor Sandra Duffy has thanked Taggart Homes for resurfacing a stretch of footpath at the busy entrance to their new development in Culmore.

The work followed road safety concerns raised by local residents in the Culmore area, the Ballyarnett councillor said.

“I had been contacted during the week by parents expressing their concerns about their children having to walk on the road on their way home from school, as the footpath had been dug up.

“I then raised this with Taggart Homes and thankfully I am very pleased to say the footpath has now been re-surfaced making it a much safer journey for all pedestrians,” she said.

Colr. Duffy heaped praise on the housing developers for their swift response.

She added: “I would like to thank them for their cooperation and how quickly they carried this work out.”