Device declared hoax by ATO team

A device inspected by ammunition technical officers (ATO) in Strabane has been declared a hoax.

PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond said: “A device discovered close to the footbridge in Strabane has now been declared a hoax.



“We understand the frustrations felt yesterday and today by the local community but the police response was necessary to ensure everyone’s safety.



“The responsibility for the disruption lies with those who left this hoax device in the area and I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact us on 101.”