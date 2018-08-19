DfC responds to SF saying 70% of capital goes to social homes

The Department for Communities has responded to Sinn Féin councillor, Christoper Jackson’s, calls for a massive social house building programme, saying it already spends most of its capital budget on social homes.

A DfC spokesperson said: “DfC continues to prioritise the delivery of new social housing and has provided the money to start almost 5000 new homes over the past three years.

“In this year, despite other financial pressures, the Department has spent the vast majority (almost 70%) of its capital budget on the delivery of new social homes for those on the social housing waiting list.

“Further spending will be needed in the future to deliver more homes for those who need them and that will be something for incoming Ministers to consider.”

Other initiatives such as new funding streams to deliver shared ownership and investigating the potential to release more public land for housing of all tenures, are also being looked at, DfC said.