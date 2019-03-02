DfI assessing Beechwood corner and will do work if necessary

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is assessing traffic issues at the bottom of Beechwood Avenue and will introduce any measures identified as necessary.

A spokesperson said: “The Department has been contacted by public representatives and the PSNI regarding issues relating to traffic progression at Laburnum Terrace and adjacent streets.

“Other issues such as speeding and on-street parking problems are being assessed. If the assessment identifies a need for any remedial or improvement work, these will be considered when developing future works programmes.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy, recently contacted DfI, complaining heavy traffic was creating gridlock and parking problems.