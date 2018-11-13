DfI hailed for commencement of work on new Culmore village traffic island

A Culmore roads campaigner has praised the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for agreeing to develop a new traffic island to help villagers get to a bus stop safely.

Works on the new fixtures commenced last week.

Mary Casey, who has been among those lobbying for the new road crossing aid, said she was delighted work was now getting underway.

Ms. Casey said it was the latests in a series of interventions taken by DfI to make the village a safer place.

“Our Culmore Women’s Handcrafters Group made the call to the relevant office on the need to help villagers get to the bus stop opposite the new shopping centre,” she said.

“As a founder member of Culmore Area Forum 2005-2011 and a member of the Foyle & District Road Safety Committee I also secured the traffic island at Templeard, the pelican crossing at the Magnet, new street signage in the village, the extension of the 40 miles per hour speed limit from the city through the village, and road safety signage at the Ardan Road bad bend,” she declared.