DfI move to look at traffic calming at Celtic Park hailed by campaign

The public are to be consulted on whether or not traffic calming measures should be introduced on a busy section of the Lone Moor Road.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has indicated it will canvass local opinion on the need for restrictions outside Celtic Park within a year.

Campaigners have for years been calling for measures to stop cars speeding along the narrow road which traverses a built-up residential area extending almost the whole way from the Brandywell to Bull Park.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy told the ‘Journal’ she has been informed by DfI that it intends carrying out the consultation shortly.

She said: “In conjunction with local residents we have been campaigning now for nearly ten years for road safety measures along this road.

“We know decisions by government departments don’t happen overnight but come after years of lobbying, carrying out surveys, on site meetings with elected representatives and local residents.”

The decade-long campaign for restrictions on the road, which has witnessed several serious car accidents over the years, has already resulted in significant progress from the perspective of residents, Colr. Duddy said.

“The first breakthrough was the introduction of a pedestrian crossing at the top of Stanley’s Walk a number of years ago.

“And the new road safety measures outside the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium from the junction of Southway,” she said.

The potential introduction of calming measures outside the city’s main Gaelic Games stadium will be a further boost for residents.

“The Department for Infrastructure has now informed me that they intend to carry out a consultation in the next year to look at the provision of traffic calming at the Lone Moor Road on the stretch of road outside Celtic Park and that the scheme is subject to the response following the consultation and also the availability of finance,” said Colr. Duddy.

“So I would encourage residents to take part in the consultation when it takes place.

“This is welcome news and is just part of the overall jigsaw we wish to see happening in our ongoing road safety campaign across the Moor ward.

“Our biggest concern and that of local residents which still remains is the speed of traffic throughout the area the majority of which is still traveling well in excess of the 30mph.

“If all this prevents even one accident then it will have been worth it,” added the Sinn Féin representative.