DfI to review parking issues in one of worst congestion blackspots

The Department of Infrastructure is to review parking solutions at one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the wider city centre area.

DfI’s Divisional Roads Manager has acknowledged the Abercorn Road’s proximity to the city centre has created a day time demand for car parking that is more difficult to manage than other areas.

The decision to conduct the review followed lobbying from Sinn Féin who have warned non-resident parking and attendant traffic congestion are becoming an increasing problem in off-city centre locations in and around The Moor District Electoral Area (DEA).

Councillor Patricia Logue said: “I have been dealing with a number of issues about all day parking in the Abercorn Road area and the impact it is having on local residents and businesses.

“This is in no way unique as it’s a growing problem in areas adjacent to the city centre, my party colleague Sharon Duddy is also receiving complaints about parking in and around Jon Clifford /Bull Park and the impact it is having on the flow of traffic in the area as well as the impact on residents.

“I have received a response from Department of Infrastructure / TransportNI in relation to Abercorn Road and I hope to have meaningful engagement with them on all the issues affecting residents .I also welcome their reconsideration of disabled parking bays.

“Its vital that we find solutions that can accommodate everyone.”

DfI has pledged to reasses applications for disabled parking bays in the Abercorn Road area and said: “The edge of city centre location does create a daytime demand for parking space which is difficult to manage in a satisfactory way for all.”