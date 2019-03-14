'Difficult day for Bloody Sunday families who will be incredibly disappointed'

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said that the PPS decision to prosecute a single soldier for the actions of the British Army on Bloody Sunday marks another difficult day for families in their campaign for truth, justice and accountability.

Speaking from Derry, the Foyle MLA said: “The families of the innocent civilians who were cruelly and brutally gunned down by members of the paratroop regiment 47 years ago have waited far too long for justice.

“Today’s announcement from the Public Prosecution Service is another difficult day for many families who wanted to see those responsible for the murder of their loves ones face the full force of the law. They will be incredibly disappointed today.

“This campaign for truth, justice and accountability has been met with prevarication, equivocation and obstruction at every level. In sharp contrast, the unshakable dignity and solidarity of the families has been immense."

He said the prosecution of Soldier F was welcome but the decision not to prosecute any of the other Paratroopers was not a vindication.

“I welcome the decision to prosecute Soldier F. The absence of prosecution for others is not, however, a vindication of their actions. They remain unjustified and unjustifiable.

“As Mayor of Derry, I walked proudly with the Bloody Sunday families as we received the Saville report. We will continue to stand with them as they campaign against the heinous wrongs that have been committed against them and against our community," he said.