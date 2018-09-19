Dinner ladies to ‘brave the shave’ for Macmillan Cancer Support

Three dinner ladies from Foyle College are ‘braving the shave’ later this month to raise money for Macmillian Cancer care.

Vivienne Hockley, Ann Wilson and Donna Smith will hve their heads shaved at a special fun day organised by Galliagh Women’s Group on September 25.

All three women decided to shave their heads because of their own personal experiences with cancer.

For Vivienne, it was seeing young girls who danced along with her daughter lose their hair as a result of chemotherapy.

“We were up at a competition in August and there was a couple of wee girls that had danced with my daughter who were going through ‘chemo. ‘‘It was terrible they should have been dancing along with my daughter.”

Vivienne saw information about ‘brave the shave’ on the return trip to Derry and immediately decided she was going to do it.

On hearing about their colleague’s plan, Ann and Donna also decided to get involved.

Ann admits she is taking part for her grand-daughter, who was diagnosed with Leukaemia over seven years ago and lost all her hair as a result of treatment.

All three women are also doing it for work colleagues in Foyle College who are currently battling cancer.

The women say they are not nervous about shaving their hair because ‘it will grow back. We are doing it through choice but the people who are going through threatment they have no choice.’

Donna had built up a relationship with Galliagh Women’s Group and approached them for the perfect venue to do the head shave. She has also organised a barber to come along and shave their hair.

Galliagh Women’s Group and the Pink Ladies are going to be supporting the trio on the day.

The two organisations have had a relationship for the last five years and the ‘braving the shave’ will be used to relaunch the services on offer in the area, including a monthly coffee morning.

There will be a fun day to support the women and help them raise money for vital services provided by Macmillan Cancer Support.

Michelle McLaren, development officer with the Pink Ladies, said the fun day will be a ‘very fitting tribute to the girls. I’m very proud of them doing it because it is a big thing, especially for a woman, to have their hair shaved.”

‘Braving the shave’ will take place at Galliagh Women’s Group office at 3pm on September 30. For more information about Pink Ladies community support contact 028 71414004.