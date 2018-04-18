Dinosaur World Live coming to Derry

Disnousars are set to roam the stage at the Millennium Forum as Dinosaur World Live comes to Derry later this month.

The event will see dinosaurs brought to life on stage in an interactive family-friendly show for ages three and over.

The shows will run on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 April as part of an extensive UK tour.

Using puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosuar World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops.

The show also introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her pre-historic pals to your local theatre and would love people here to meet them.

The 2018 cast includes: Elizabeth Mary Williams (Miranda), Alexandra Harman (Understudy Miranda/ Puppeteer), Darcy Collins (Puppeteer), Liam Wright (Puppeteer), Samantha Arends (Puppeteer), Chris Milford (Puppet Technician/Puppeteer).

Each performance is followed by a post-show meet and greet where audience members have the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person.

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE is written and directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange).

The creative team includes: Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil); Puppet Director Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin); Puppetry Consultant Toby Olié (for the National Theatre: Elephantom, Peter Pan, The Light Princess, Hansel & Gretel, NT: 50 Years on Stage and also the original hind puppeteer of Joey in War Horse); Set & Costume Designer James Perkins; Lighting Designer John Maddox and Sound Designer Tom Mann. It is produced by NICOLL Ltd.

Tickets are now available from the Box Office, telephone 71 264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.