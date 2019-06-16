Disabled bay flys in face of DfI advice on new flats: Jackson

A DfI decision to authorise a disabled bay in Top of the Hill flew in the face of its acquiesence in a housing scheme in the same area, it’s been said.

Sinn Féin Colr. Christopher Jackson queried how DfI could deem a bay in Mimosa Court necessary but raise no objections to a new 27 apartment block with no additional parking provision.

He raised the matter at the Council’s Environment & Regeneration Committee meeting on Wednesday.

“DFI Road have concluded that they did not have anywhere near [the resident’s] home to park. The same experts felt it appropriate to approve 27 apartments,” he said.

Colr. Jackson is chair of DC&SDC’s Planning Committee but stood aside for deputy Shaun Harkin, when the EHA Group flats application was discussed and approved last week. His Sinn Féin colleague Patrica Logue voted against the application on parking grounds, and Colr. Paul Fleming, a member of neither committee, had lodged an objection on behalf of residents for the same reason.