Disabled bays near Guildhall swamped

Officers of Derry City and Strabane District Council will attend to a drainage problem (see below) that has swamped two disabled parking bays in the Foyle Street Car Park opposite the Guildhall and rendered them unusable.

A spokesperson for the local authority said remedial works at the Foyle Street Car Park are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The works should be complete by the end of the day.

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly, who raised the matter with officers, said: “This drainage problem effectively makes unusable the two disabled car park spaces in this popular city centre location.

“Given its location adjacent to the Guildhall these spaces are popular for those with difficulties who wish to attend Council run events and all car parking spaces are under additional pressure at Christmas time. I welcome therefore the commitment I’ve received from Council officers to tackle the cause of this problem promptly.”