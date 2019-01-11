Disappointment as calls for speed signage knocked back

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has expressed disappointment after receiving correspondence from Transport NI to say that the Lone Moor Road does not meet the criteria for 30 mph road signage.

Colr. Duddy and her Sinn Féin colleagues have been lobbying for the signage along a stretch of the Lone Moor Road from its junction at the top of the Brandywell Road to the junction at the top of Westland Street following safety concerns over the speed of traffic.

She said: “It is very apparent that the majority of vehicles travelling along this road are doing so well in excess of the 30mph speed limit. I felt that due to the speed of traffic and how busy this road is that Road Service should have looked at innovative speed limit signage on this stretch of road.”

Colr. Duddy said residents had reported that at night-time the speed of the cars was “frightening with some travelling at 60-70mph and resembling a racetrack.”

“A number of measures have taken place along the road with the installation of traffic islands and a pedestrian crossing at the top of Stanley’s Walk but motorists are still driving far too fast,” she said. “There are currently no speed limit signs along this stretch of road.

“It must also be remembered that along this road we have the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Celtic Park, the City Cemetery, three main link roads to Creggan, two link roads to the Bogside and Brandywell, Bligh’s Lane with three schools, a shopping centre and industrial estate.”