Disappointment at crash barriers rejection

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has said she is disappointed at the news that the junction of Ballinacross Meadows and Mullenan Road does not meet the criteria for a metal crash barriers.

She was speaking after she had an onsite meeting with Transport NI officials at Nixon’s Corner.

Councillor Logue said various issues were raised during the meeting, including the speed at which traffic is passing through the area, as well as other safety issues.

Colr. Logue said:“I had been contacted by residents over the past few months in relation to several road safety issues in the area which are of great concern.

“The main concerns to residents was the speed of traffic travelling through the area, safety of the road junctions at the Letterkenny Road, Mullenan Road and Nixon’s Corner and the impact that is having on local residents whose homes are adjacent to these roads.

“I raised these concerns with officials from Transport NI at an onsite meeting at Nixons Corner this week.

“Residents will be very disappointed to learn that the junction of Ballinacross Meadows and Mullenan Road does not meet the criteria for metal crash barriers.

“The Department said that they will repaint the road markings there which are badly worn.

“ They have also said discussions are currently underway to look as the whole aspect of traffic calming at the Brae Head Road /Nixon’s Corner.

“As soon as I receive any information on this I will let residents know the outcome,” she added.