Disaster fundraiser set up by Creeslough ex-pat Gerard McFadden raises over £250,000

A member of An Garda brings flowers to the scene of the explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people were killed.

The Go Fund Me relief effort was set up by local man Gerard McFadden who is currently living in Queensland, Australia.

Mr. McFadden set up the fundraising page on Saturday after learning of the catastrophic blast in his home village which has now claimed the lives of ten people.

"I woke up this morning to the devastating news that an explosion in Applegreen garage has claimed multiple fatalities and injuries in my home town of Creeslough, Co. Donegal Ireland.

"I would like to raise as much funds as possible to help the families of the deceased and injured through these challenging times ahead.

"Thoughts and prayers are with the families and all the community. Rest In Peace to the lives lost,” he stated.

By Monday morning over 6,000 people had donated to the relief effort raising an incredible €252,392.

Mr. McFadden said all of the monies raised will will go directly to assisting the families of the victims and those injured in the catastrophic explosion.

He said he is liaising with the Creeslough Community Association in order to meet the needs of the local community.

"We are completely overwhelmed by the response and the generosity of the people around the world,” said Mr. McFadden.

The fundraiser remains open having far exceeded its initial target of €20,000.