Discovery of firearm by bomb probe officers sparks security alert

A suspected firearm has been discovered by police investigating Saturday night's bomb attack in Derry prompting a public safety operation.

Ammunition technical officers (ATO) were witnessed making their way to the scene shortly after 5.30 p.m.

The PSNI stated: "Police investigating the bomb attack have been conducting searches in the Brandywell area of the city have located a suspected firearm.

"The recovery of this item will require a public safety operation but we will seek to keep disruption to a minimum."