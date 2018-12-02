Disgust after Derry dog warden's vehicle torched

A Derry councillor has expressed his disgust after a dog warden's vehicle was torched in Creggan.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has slammed those responsible for the incident, which, he said, occurred on Friday night.

He said: "This was an absolutely disgraceful incident and should not have happened.

“I have spoken with the dog warden and he is very upset by this incident.

“This is the first time in over 40 years that anything of this nature has happened to him.

"He provides an invaluable service keeping the streets of our city and district clear of unwanted and dangerous dogs.

"And he should be free to go about his work without fear or indeed being hindered in his duties."

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council said it was aware of an arson attack on a Council owned vehicle on Friday night.

"Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident. The attack is currently being investigated by the PSNI and the council is working closely with them in relation to this matter," the spokesperson said.

The Council spokesperson added that as this is a live police investigation the Council is not able to provide any further comment at this time.