‘Disgust’ as River Foyle life-belts tampered with

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has slammed those who tampered with lifebelts located on the riverfront in Derry.

His comments follows confirmation from Foyle Search and Rescue that lifebelts have been removed and tampered with over recent weeks.

On Sunday two lifebelts were tampered with along the river.

Councillor Kevin Campbell said: “I am disgusted that someone has been tampering with the lifebelts along the riverfront.

“It’s a very sad state of affairs that anyone would even contemplate doing this sort of thing.

“I saw throughout my year as Mayor the work and dedication of the volunteers of Foyle Search and Rescue and the importance of having lifebelts along the riverfront and the Peace Bridge.

“I would urge anyone with information on the culprits to contact the PSNI straight away.”

Foyle Search and Rescue are urging local people to report any such incidents to the PSNI as a matter of urgency, following the latest act of vandalism on Sunday.

Speaking about the incident a FSR spokesperson said: “This necessitated volunteers from FSR being activated and having to re establish both lifesaving devices to ensure they could be used by members of the public when required.

“Lifebelts to date have been used on 39 occasions, the two most recent during November where members of the public activated them to offer assistance to persons who were then successfully rescued.

“Foyle Search & Rescue charity would appeal to the public, if anyone observes these lifesaving devices being tampered with please notify the PSNI A.S.A.P.”

The charity said that extensive plans regarding additional new lifebelts being placed along the River Foyle are now well advanced.