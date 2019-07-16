'Distressed' man rescued from River Foyle

A man is recovering in hospital after he was rescued from the River Foyle in Derry.

The P.S.N.I. along with Foyle Search and Rescue rescued the man after he entered the water.

Foyle Search and Rescue (library image).

"One of our constables responded to reports of a distressed male along the river," confirmed the P.S.N.I.

The police in partnership with Foyle Search and Rescue rescued the man and took him to safety.

"The male is safe and recovering in hospital," said the P.S.N.I.

Members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.