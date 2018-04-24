Ditch plastic straws, says Derry councillor

Sinn Féin environment spokesperson Sandra Duffy has called on people to consider ditching plastic straws due to the environmental damage they cause.

Colr. Duffy said: “Plastic is a pollutant. It ends up in the ocean, entangling and endangering aquatic life. It finds its way into our food chain and water supply, threatening human health. And when it breaks down it releases toxins which contribute to global warming. Most straws end up in landfills or oceans. A straw may only be used for 20 minutes but it will last as waste for over 200 years.”

She added: “Everyone has a responsibility to protect the environment and there are viable alternatives to plastic such as paper straws.”

She added: “Many restaurants and cafes have already replaced plastic straws with more environmentally friendly alternatives and I am calling on all individuals and businesses in Derry to de-straw.”