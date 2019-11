Diversions are in place on the main Derry to Dublin road after a car crash in Bready.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the Victoria Road.

A number of diversions are in place including at Duncastle Road, Newbuildings towards Donemana and Strabane.

For drivers heading towards Derry there are diversions in place at Woodend Road, Strabane towards Donemana.

Officers are on scene and drivers are asked to follow their direction.