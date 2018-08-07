Dobbins welcomes funding for long-awaited community facility

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins said she is delighted that the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs have allocated £250,000 towards the refurbishment of Victoria Hall in the Culmore area of the city.

Colr. Dobbins said: “These are exciting times in this area with the prospect of a community centre in the Culmore Country Park coupled with play provision and pitches for our local Culmore gaelic and soccer teams and now funding being made available to bring a historic Victoria Hall back to its former glory and beyond.

“In addition The Honorable the Irish Society have also pledged 15 per cent of the total project costs approx £46,000.

“As a local councillor along with other community representatives we have fought hard and long for this day.

“I congratulate Culmore Community Partnership for their determination with this project and I look forward to our next meeting to finalise the next steps.

“There is a long road ahead but at least we are going in the right direction for the Culmore community.”

A spokesperson for the Department said: “DAERA can confirm that Derry & Strabane Rural Partnership (Local Action Group), who deliver the Rural Development Programme on behalf of DAERA, have been awarded £250,000 for Culmore Community Partnership to refurbish Victoria Hall in the Culmore area of Derry/Londonderry.

“This will create a facility to provide a community hub in the area to deliver a range of services. Culmore Community Partnership will operate under a lease agreement with the current owners of Victoria Hall.”