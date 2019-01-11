Doctor Dolittle Derry shows cancelled

A major touring production which was due to have a two-week run at the Millennium Forum in Derry has been cancelled, the company behind it has confirmed.

Refunds are now being offered for Doctor Dolittle, which was due to be staged at the Forum from June 26 through until July 6 this year.

The company has cited lower than anticipated advance ticket sales for the reason to cancel the tour.

A spokesperson for the Millennium Forum has said that it has now been asked to share a statement from Music & Lyrics Productions.

The company in its statement said that its touring production of Doctor Dolittle “will close at the end of its run at the New Theatre, Oxford, on Saturday January 26, 2019,” adding:

“It had been planned to tour the UK and Ireland until November 2019.”

Chair of Music & Lyrics, Robert Sanderson, said: “Music & Lyrics was established to create work of scale and imagination for regional presenting venues and over eight years it has met with a high degree of success.

“On this occasion, Doctor Dolittle has not secured the same degree of support and, sadly, members of the consortium have had no alternative but to foreshorten the planned tour.

“I would like to thank all those involved in creating this breathtaking production, which has been enjoyed by audiences and critics alike.”

Members of the public who have purchased tickets for venues across the tour should contact their venue *Customers who have already purchased tickets to this event are asked to get in touch with the Millennium Forum Box Office on 71264455 to arrange a refund.