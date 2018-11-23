Dog was involved in two previous attacks

A dog that inflicted serious injuries on a Derry binman earlier this year had previously attacked two children, it was revealed at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Health and Community meeting for November.

In a report to the committee the Council’s Head of Health and Community Well being Seamus Donaghy, confirmed: “A Council employee was attacked by a dog and sustained severe physical injury to his face while conducting his cleansing duties at Limewood Street, Derry, on January 24, 2018.”

“The dog had also been involved in two previous attacks on children and the dog owner arranged for the dog to be humanely destroyed shortly after the attack,” he added.