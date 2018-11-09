Dog waste bins gone in Culmore: Duffy

Derry City & Strabane District Council is to investigate the removal of a number of dog waste bins from Culmore, according to Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.

She said: “A number of local residents who walk their pets along the Point Road in Culmore contacted me to see if I could find out why a number of dog waste bins in the area had been removed.

“This is a very popular area for dog walkers so they are vitally important for the upkeep of the area.

“The council has come back to say that they will investigate what has happened there and get them reinstalled. It’s important that these boxes are replaced as soon as possible.”