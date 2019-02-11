Domestic violence : Local organisations praised

Local organisations working with victims of domestic violence have been praised for the vital work they are conducting in the city and district.

Foyle Women’s Aid, La Dolce Vita Project, Mother’s Union, the Methodist Men’s Mission and Victim Support were among those singled out for mention by various councillors as they unanimously backed a motion urging that the local authority “join the call for an end to domestic violence in all forms and societies.”

The motion, tabled by SDLP Colr. Angela Dobbins also re-committed the council to working in partnership with other organisations “to prevent domestic violence and reduce the harm it causes.”

Colr. Dobbins said the 2018 figures for N.I. made for stark reading. “They show that whilst domestic violence is indiscriminate of creed, race or sexual orientation, it would appear that according to statistics domestic violence towards women is paramount with 29,913 incidents of domestic violence reported to the PSNI in 2018 - that’s one report every 18 minutes,” she noted.

“As elected representatives we need to focus on the issues stated; to campaign, advocate and exert influence wherever we can to bring about the changes that would send a clear message to those who suffer from domestic violence that we care about them and most importantly, they are not alone.

There are local organisations out there and now this council, which has listened and will act to help those victims of domestic abuse become survivors of domestic abuse.”

Colr. Dobbins welcomed the introduction of body worn cameras for the PSNI which can “support the evidence and ensure a proper outcome” in domestic violence cases.