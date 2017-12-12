Don’t gift thieves a Xmas opportunity

Christmas shoppers have been warned not to gift smash-and-grab thieves criminal opportunities by leaving presents unattended on car seats.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly issued the warning ahead of the Christmas rush.

He said: “The next couple of weeks will be very busy with people out and about doing their Christmas shopping. It’s also a time when criminals see it as an opportunity to target parked cars for smash-and-grab thefts. Particularly in dark side streets or badly lit car parks where there isn’t many people about. People will often leave presents or belongings sitting on seats to go into shops or cafes and think it will be ok to leave it for a few moments. I would urge everyone to take precautions and lock any valuables in the boot of their car. It’s better to take that extra few moments than let someone’s Christmas be ruined.”