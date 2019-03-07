Don’t miss a ‘Girls’ Night Oot’ at Millennium Forum

Join the girls on a hen night that you won’t forget with a smash hit retro soundtrack with songs from 60s,70s, 80s, 90s and now!

To prepare for a marriage all a girl needs are her friends and a guid old hen night!

Written and Directed by Paul Harper-Swan, Girls’ Night Oot is a banterous and bootyliciously good nights craic whith loads of fun.

Musical Directed by Alison Rona Cleland, the show features songs gaurenteed to get you dancing in your seat including Hot Stuff, Girls Just wanna have fun, I’m Every Woman and many many more!

The show also stars Donna Hazelton (Chicago), Natalie Tulloch (The Steamie), Lauren Ellis-Steele (Wicked) and Alison Rona Cleland (Legally Blonde)

Insideout Theatre Productions Ltd proudly present Girls’ Night Oot! at the Millennium Forum on Friday, April 5.

Tickets priced £17.50 - £25 are already on sale and going fast. So to be sure of a great night with the girls book NOW at the Derry Theatre!

Meanwhile don’t forget the Walled City Music Festival, has a line-up of world-class musicians for its 10th anniversary which continues until Sunday.

The music festival will take place in the Guildhall, the Great Hall Magee and Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, and feature return appearances by some of the performers from the festival’s first decade, including Dimitry Sitkovetsky (violin), Kirill Troussov (violin), Sylvain Blassel (harp) and Jeffrey Zeigler (cello). Artistic Director of the festival, Derry-born Cathal Breslin, will perform in all four of the concerts, both as a soloist and with his Trio Festivale.

The Festival comes to a conclusion with the Ulster Orchestra, performing in concert with the festival’s guest artists in an evening of overtures, concertos and solo works, ranging from Mozart’s ethereal Concerto for Flute and Harp to the richly romantic music of Tchaikovsky’s Concertos for Violin and Piano.

Tickets from the Millennium Forum Box Office or online at www.

millenniumforum.co.uk.