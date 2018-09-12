Don’t miss Lisa McGee’s debut play Girls and Dolls

Girls and Dolls is the stunning debut play from the writer/producer of the hit Channel Four comedy series, Derry Girls, Lisa McGee.

This new production by Millennium Forum Productions and Sodabread Theatre Company performs at the Millennium Forum from Monday, September 17 to Thursday 20 as part of an Irish Tour. Starring Jamie Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls) and Jennifer Barry (The Young Offenders), this production is hot on the heels of the massive success of both hit comedy series.

Can best friends really last forever? Derry, 1980. Emma and Clare are thick as thieves – skipping, chasing, playing in the park. But the terrible events of that summer would tear their lives apart, binding them together forever. As adults they replay past events and incidents. Could anything have been done to change them?

For Emma and Clare it was the summer they met at the swings and the summer a young mother and her infant daughter moved into number 14. Now in their thirties, they struggle to come to terms with the chain of devastating events that began that summer. Hilarious and heartbreaking in equal measure.

Writer, Lisa McGee explained: “Girls and Dolls tells the story of two 10 year old girls, Emma and Clare, who meet in the 1980’s. It will be a brief friendship, but one which will cast a shadow over them for the rest of their lives. Set in Derry, in the same colourful neighbourhood that my sitcom Derry Girls takes place, Emma and Clare guide us through their world, it’s larger than life characters and the sectarian tension they don’t understand.

“When I wrote it in 2006, I wanted to write about memory, about how two people may view the same event differently, and to ask, can we ever really escape our past? I’m excited about this production. Jamie -Lee and Jennifer are huge talents and the Millennium Forum are to be applauded for such stellar casting. I can’t wait to see them in action.”

Tickets are on sale from 02871 264455 or millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.